Lakeville man dies in one-vehicle crash in Burnsville

Oct 24, 2022

A 56-year-old Lakeville man died after a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 35W near McAndrews Road in Burnsville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound when the vehicle veered to the right shoulder, entered the ditch, hit a sound barrier and started on fire, according to the State Patrol.

Responding to the crash were the Dakota County Sheriff Office, Burnsville fire, police, and ambulance personnel and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The State Patrol said it would release the identity of the man later today.
