A Lakeville man was charged recently with four felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns and four felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax in Dakota County District Court.
The complaint states that David Blaine Coolbaugh knowingly filed false income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, by overstating his withholding amounts compared to the amounts provided on his W-2s. The complaint alleges that through these fraudulent filings, Coolbaugh underpaid his income tax by more than $19,200.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly, the Minnesota Department of Revenue said in a press release.
Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws.
Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500.
Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.
