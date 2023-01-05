A Lakeville man has been charged with wage theft for stealing over $35,000 from his employees, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a press release Friday.

Frederick Leon Newell, 57, was charged with wage theft (over $35,000) and theft by swindle (over $35,000). This is one of the first cases prosecuted under Minnesota’s new wage theft law, passed in 2019 at the urging of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office it said in the release. This case is being charged under a state-local wage theft partnership established through the Labor Advisory Council chaired by the Hennepin and Ramsey County attorneys. 

