Officer taken to hospital after reporting crash then blacking out
A 21-year-old Lakeville man was charged last week in Dakota County District Court with a felony after the vehicle he was driving rolled over several times, after it struck a Lakeville police squad car at about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 1.
Logan Anders Gudmundson was allegedly driving a BMW between 80-100 mph southbound on Holyoke Avenue where it met the roundabout at 202nd Street West, according to witnesses. The crash resulted in the trunk and most of the passenger cabin being torn from the frame of the squad car, which was traveling westbound on 202nd Street West through the roundabout. The officer called in the crash before blacking out for a time and was taken to hospital, according to the criminal complaint.
When other officers arrived, they found the squad car in the north portion of the roundabout and Gudmundson’s vehicle about 50 to 100 feet south of the roundabout. They noted markings indicating the BMW rolled and some of its tires were bent perpendicular to the ground.
Officers reported a strong and overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Gudmundson, whose eyes were reportedly bloodshot and watery. His speech was slurred and he was argumentative and uncooperative with investigators, according to the complaint.
A blood sample was collected from Gudmundson, but results were still pending from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as of Aug. 3 when the complaint was filed.
The officer who was injured said she was on patrol looking for the suspect, who prior to the crash was at a restaurant in Lakeville and had reportedly been bragging that he could drink and then drive at high rates of speed and not get caught by the police.
Gudmundson was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm – negligence and under the influence of alcohol. The maximum sentence for the charge is three years in prison and $10,000.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
