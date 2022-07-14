Joseph Friedges faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide
A 72-year-old Lakeville man was charged on July 5 in Scott County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a July 1 crash that killed a bicyclist Braxton Charles Sorenson, 15, of Elko New Market.
Joseph B. Friedges was driving his pickup truck eastbound on 260th Street in Cedar Lake Township west of Elko New Market near Zachary Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. when he said he sneezed and his vehicle veered into the ditch, according to the complaint.
After a passerby called 911, responders arrived and found Sorenson had died on the scene.
Friedges, who did not call 911, told officers that he did not realize he struck Sorenson until he looked back and saw the body in the road, according to the complaint.
The complaint said investigators determined from evidence at the scene that Friedges was driving eastbound, crossed into the westbound lane and into the north ditch, then crossed back into the roadway and hit the victim before going into the south ditch and driving away.
Friedges returned to the scene and police noted an odor of alcohol and saw Friedges had red eyes. Friedges said he had a couple of Sprite and vodkas before driving, and a preliminary breath test found he was at .05, under the legal limit of .08. Field sobriety tests showed some signs of impairment, according to the complaint.
A box of Smirnoff vodka was in the back seat of Friedges’ vehicle.
The charges against Friedges are for driving in a grossly negligent manner and driving negligent while under the influence of alcohol.
A visitation and funeral for Sorenson were Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, at Prior Lake Baptist Church.
The family said in an obituary that Sorenson loved playing with his siblings, going to youth group, and Civil Air Patrol. They said he was working toward getting his pilot’s license and to be certified in emergency services so he could help others.
The family said on a GoFundMe page: “We are grateful to the first responders who were present. We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from our church family, friends, Civil Air Patrol and family that have been by our side to process everything that has happened. Through this we have heard so many memories of Braxton and how much he shared Christ with others and loved to fly. He was an amazing brother to Austin (8), Atalie (3), and Wyatt (1). He cared deeply for so many. He loved to volunteer and work. Through it all he shined God’s light.”
To date, GoFundMe has raised $14,620. It can found at a link from https://tinyurl.com/4u4pnmh4.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
