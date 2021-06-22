A 32-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman who was found in the early morning hours of Tuesday deceased in a parking lot in Lakeville.
Atravius Joseph Weeks has been booked into the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a release from the Lakeville Police Department.
Weeks was taken into custody after Belle Plaine officers were called to a disturbance in that city and made contact with Weeks who had self-inflicted gun shot wounds, according to police. Weeks was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was treated. He was arrested upon his release from the hospital.
At approximately 2:40 a.m., Lakeville Police responded to a call in the area of 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. Officers arrived and found the female lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lakeville police detectives, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and the Minnesota BCA Crime Scene Unit investigated the scene.
During the investigation, officers located a vehicle believed to be involved with the death in Lakeville. Lakeville police said Weeks and the victim were known to each other.
The Medical Examiner will be identifying the victim at a later time.
"Our thoughts go out to her family and friends," Lakeville police said.
