A 47-year-old Lakeville man who had a standoff with a SWAT team in northern Minnesota is suspected of arson and discharging a firearm after law enforcement found him hiding in cemetery following a fire that destroyed a structure Saturday in Wadena County, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Goble was arrested without incident after a SWAT team’s armored vehicle approached the Sebeka West Cemetery where he was initially found and later fled by foot into the nearby woods.
When law enforcement first made contact with Goble in the cemetery, he allegedly went to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and fired three rounds into the adjacent woods, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Officers retreated to a safe distance, a shelter-in-place notification was sent to surrounding residences, and the SWAT team was called in, according to the press release.
After his arrest, Goble was transported to Astera Health in Wadena for a medical evaluation, then taken to the Wadena County Jail, where was being held on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree arson and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the release.
The fire that was reported in North Germany Township at 3:35 p.m. Saturday was allegedly intentionally set by a man who fled the scene.
The structure was complete loss by the time law enforcement and fire personnel arrived.
Upon initial interviews with witnesses, it was learned that the man also threatened the complainant and his son with a firearm, the press release stated.
An hour after the fire was reported, Goble was located in the cemetery in Red Eye Township, about 30 minutes by car northwest of the fire location.
During the standoff, law enforcement maintained visual of Goble the entire time with an unmanned aerial system (i.e., drone).
