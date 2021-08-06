Thomas Bret Ebaugh was a pilot
A 56-year-old Lakeville man has been identified as one of six people who died in a plane crash near Lake Tahoe, according to news reports.
Thomas Bret Ebaugh was among those who died after a Bombardier CL 600 jet crashed while attempting to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Truckee, Calif., at 1:18 p.m. on July 26, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office released on Wednesday the names of the six victims who died: Ebaugh; Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, of Mendota Heights; Christine Thomas, 33, and Ryan Thomas of La Quinta, California; Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, of Mexico; and John Dunn, 62, of Dallas, Texas, according to SFGate.com.
Ebaugh was as a pilot who attended Palm Springs High School, according to SFGate.com, which also identified De La Rosa as a pilot.
The FAA report said the aircraft “crashed under unknown circumstances short of the runway and caught on fire.” The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Flight logs show the jet, which seats up to 14 people and a crew of two, was traveling from the Coeur D’Alene Airport in Idaho and was scheduled to continue to Thermal in Riverside County before heading to Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, according to news reports.
The Sacramento Bee reported that Lisa Hollerbach-Ebaugh wrote in a social media post that her husband, pilot Bret Ebaugh, died in the crash, which she called “horrific.”
“To his friends and colleagues, an all around good guy and the best damn pilot anyone would be fortunate to fly with,” she wrote in a statement, shared by a friend in a public Facebook group for pilots.
Ebaugh worked since at least 2013 as a contract pilot, according to his LinkedIn page, and had 2,300 hours of flight experience with Bombardier Challenger 600 series aircraft.
Ebaugh was a volunteer in Scouting, including serving as a merit badge counselor, and a certified member of the Professional Disc Golf Association, according to the Bee.
Facebook user Jarrett Spriggs wrote in a public post to a group titled “Lexington KY Disc Golf Scene” that Ebaugh moved away for his job and he was missed by the group.
He said Ebaugh joined the Lexington community a couple of years ago, and Bret when moved away for his job he was missed.
“I regret not reaching out to him and seeing how he was doing. His joyful spirit helped inspire me to make the BDGA bigger and better,” Spriggs wrote. “The BDGA would like to send our warmest condolences to the family. … As a club and community we have ideas on the table to honor Bret’s memory.”
