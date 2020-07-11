Dylan Barth of Lakeville is among the 28 individuals who have been selected to participate in Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (MARL), Class XI.
MARL is a highly customized two-year educational experience featuring nine, two- and three-day in-state seminars, a six-day national study seminar and a two-week international study seminar.
Class XI is comprised of both agricultural producers and those involved in agribusiness or rural leadership positions.
“The quality of applicants to MARL continues to be high,” said executive director Olga Reuvekamp. “The board had a very difficult task in selecting MARL Class XI participants. The program really develops the leadership qualities of the participants, and these are the individuals who are making a difference in agriculture today.”
The MARL calendar is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of participants, with most activities occurring over the winter months. MARL Class XI will first meet Nov. 23 in St. Cloud.
MARL is a partnership between its administrative host Southwest Minnesota State University and University of Minnesota Extension, which develops and delivers the curriculum. The program is made possible by many generous investors and sponsors.
