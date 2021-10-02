The new Lakeville Liquors Keokuk, the fourth Lakeville Liquors location, will have several days of special activities to celebrate its grand opening.
The new store features clean and modern elements, large tasting areas, attached event and tasting room open to public and private events and an outdoor patio for summertime events. Tickets for the events can be purchased online at lakevilleliquors.com.
Following is a listing of the events:
Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m. – Locations and Orin Swift Wine and Food Pairing: Six-course small plates will be paired with Locations and Orin Swift wines from Dave Phinney. Purchase of ticket includes a complimentary bottle of Locations CA Red Blend ($21.99 value). Tickets must be purchased online. Limited to 40 attendees. Tickets are $40 each.
Thursday, Oct. 14 – Meet and greet with former Minnesota Viking and co-founder of Gray Duck Spirits, Chad Greenway at the Keokuk tasting bar from 4:30–5:30 p.m. The event will feature product tasting, photo opportunity and bottle signing. O’Shaughnessy Distilling Tasting & Cocktail Experience with the Minneapolis-based distillery will be from 6-8 p.m. The night will include a component tasting of O’Shaughnessy’s whiskey, Keeper’s Heart and cocktail presentation. A $20 ticket purchase includes a $10 credit to O’Shaughnessy Distilling and optional purchase discount night of the event. Tickets must be purchased online. Limited to 60 attendees.
Friday, Oct. 15 - Modist x Lakeville Liquors Collaboration Release and Tasting. Modist Brewing Co. will be at the Keokuk tasting bar from 4-6 p.m. pouring a collection of their craft brews, including the official release of the collaborative New England IPA. Giveaways and free can coozie while supplies last. Pre-order coming soon.
Saturday, Oct. 16 - Customer Appreciation Day includes a complimentary hot dog and 1919 Root Beer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; tasting and meet the maker with Surly owner, Omar Ansari; first 100 customers receive a free swag bag; prize giveaways, product tastings, custom bottle etching and more.
