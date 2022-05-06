The Lakeville Lions held its Community Day of Volunteering on Saturday, April 30, at the Heritage Center in Lakeville. Almost 100 volunteers from the community and the Lions worked on service projects to benefit a variety of people in our area. This collaboration allowed the Lions to vastly expand the number of people positively impacted. Among the activities were preparing 150 microwaveable pasta meals for The Link, which serves at risk and homeless teens and young adults. Its main office is in Minneapolis, which runs the C.O.R.E. Drop-In Center in Apple Valley where youth can receive services and become connected with critical community resources. Twenty-four tie blankets were made to be used as bed spreads for Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that builds and delivers bunk beds to young people who don’t have beds. This chapter focuses primarily on the south metro area. A total of 365 craft kits were made for children undergoing treatment at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital as well as Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis and St. Paul. And 120 handmade “day brightener” greeting cards were created. They will be distributed to recipients of meals delivered to homes from Hunger Solutions Minnesota as well as residents of Trinity Care Nursing Home.
