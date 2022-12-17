Lakeville Lions host Community Day of Service Dec 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lakeville Lions Club will host its third annual Community Day of Service 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28, 2023, at the Lakeville Heritage Center. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeville Lions Club will host its third annual Community Day of Service 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28, 2023, at the Lakeville Heritage Center.Members of the public can sign up to help with multiple projects to benefit local community nonprofits along with a special project for seniors.Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in. Coffee, orange juice, and pastries will be provided.One of the projects is making no-sew fleece blankets for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. These blankets will accompany bed deliveries by SHP to area youths in need of a bed.Volunteers also can prepare microwavable meals for TheLink, which provides meals and many other essential services and items for youths who are at-risk or are currently experiencing homelessness.People can also help make Dog Snuffle mats for local dog adoption agencies or create Valentines Day cards for local senior citizens.Additional projects attendees can choose include helping organize and fill kitchen packs for Bridging or organize and fill hygiene packs for The Link.To volunteer, contact the Lakeville Lions at lionsoflakevillemn@gmail.com.The registration and info link is at tinyurl.com/yc2tpw2f. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Lions Club Community Day Of Service Lakeville Lakeville Lions Lakeville Heritage Center Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Somali parents alarmed by transgender guidelines Burnsville resident named to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use and Addiction Another fatal pedestrian crash occurs at Highway 13 and Nicollet Woman convicted of third-degree murder in drag race deaths Dakota Electric pays out an estimated $5.8 million to its members E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 16, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 16, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 16, 2022 0
