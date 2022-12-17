gen lions service

The Lakeville Lions Club will host its third annual Community Day of Service 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28, 2023, at the Lakeville Heritage Center.

 Photo submitted

The Lakeville Lions Club will host its third annual Community Day of Service 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28, 2023, at the Lakeville Heritage Center.

Members of the public can sign up to help with multiple projects to benefit local community nonprofits along with a special project for seniors.

Tags

Load comments