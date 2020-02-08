The Lakeville Lions Community Day of Service was Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Lakeville Heritage Center where 24 Lions and 88 additional volunteers from the community conducted projects to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which is dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need, and The Link, which serves at-risk and homeless youths. “The Lions could not have been happier with the support,” said Paul Jacobus, Lions president. “We plan to make this an annual event.” During the event, the Lions offered a meal to volunteers, as Chas Puntillo of Lakeville, the newest member of the Lakeville Lions, gives a thumbs up in the food prep line.
