Lakeville Lions Club is hosting a Spring Essentials Drive to benefit two area nonprofits Saturday, May 8 until Sunday, May 23.
Essential items being collected are new socks and underwear, shampoo and conditioner, ethnic hair products, body wash, deodorant, razors, combs/brushes, toothpaste, fever/cold medicine for adults and children as well as individual hand sanitizers.
Drop off locations in Lakeville are:
All Lakeville Cub Foods locations: 7435 179th St. W., 17756 Kenwood Trail, 20250 Heritage Drive
All Lakeville Liquor locations: 16000 Galaxie Ave., 16179 Kenrick Ave., 20164 Heritage Drive
The Dollar Tree, 17730 Kenwood Trail
During the drop off event May 23 between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cub Foods on Heritage Drive, people can drop off donations and enjoy a free hot dog or brat.
One beneficiary is the Lewis House, which provides emergency housing and assistance to individuals and families escaping from domestic or sexual violence. At the Lewis House, trained advocates offer emotional support, safety planning, referrals to community resources and help in navigating the court system.
The other beneficiary is The Drawer, which provides clean socks and underwear among the homeless and underprivileged.
