Closure due to sewer line backup; building to reopen Monday
The Lakeville License Center and Heritage Library closed Friday, Oct. 2 due to a sewer line backup in the building, according to a release from Dakota County.
Repair and cleanup will take place Friday. The building is expected to reopen Monday, Oct. 5.
For updates, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search Heritage Library.
