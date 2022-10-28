“It’s my job to see someone’s strengths and then put them in a position to add value to our organization, as well as fill their own bucket,” says Patti McDonald of McDonald Eye Care Associates.
If that sounds like it is coming from a teacher, well, it’s because it is.
McDonald, who was recently named the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Businesswoman of the Year, has an elementary education teaching degree from the University of South Florida, and began her teaching career in elementary education in Virginia. She taught in various schools – both public and private – around the country, as she and husband, Tony, followed his career path in optometry.
McDonald taught and even worked at hoagie and pizza place in Philadelphia as their only income as Tony attended school.
The two moved to Minnesota for an internship and Patti’s family connections. Later, Tony worked for an optometrist in Litchfield for one year as the couple lived rent free on a farm in exchange for doing 10 cow-milkings per month.
Tony and Patti found an opportunity to run their own private practice when Tony met Dr. Robert Anderson, a longtime optometrist in Lakeville.
After purchasing the practice, McDonald Eye Care opened with Patti working the front desk, making $3.25 an hour.
In her second turn at the front desk, Patti’s teaching degree kicked in and the office became her classroom. She set goals, steps to reach them, and ways to measure their success.
McDonald has also been the driving force behind the office feeling more like a home. Patti said one of the biggest compliments she has received from a patient is a woman who said that when she walks in their office, she feels like she is coming into their living room.
That’s not far off, as about five years ago the office was in the front of the McDonalds’ home where they raised their three children – Matt, Molly, and Meg.
When it came time to redesign the new building Patti was adamant that the facade would be a mirror image of their old office and home.
McDonald says with emotion this is so “her daughters (who come to the office every day, both doctors at McDonald) would feel like they are coming home.”
As the practice has grown, their focus on vision therapy continues to be an integral part of their commitment to health. This started due to Matt’s vision problems growing up. In order for the family to avoid driving to Plymouth for Matt’s therapy appointments, Patti told Tony: “you may want to divorce me, but you are the one that needs to do this.”
Patti’s passion continues to be in vision therapy, with a desire to continue their expansion beyond pro-athletes to law enforcement. She said she is proud that their therapy will save lives.
Patti has also been very involved in the Lakeville community.
She started the Pure Performance initiative in 1980 after the death of a high school student in an alcohol-related car crash.
Patti raised $17,000 to start the program, which provides information and support to students participating in sports and extra-curriculars about how alcohol and drug uses affects their physical performance.
Pure Performance has well-defined consequences for students that include sitting out 25% of their season, and being ineligible for captain status should they get caught using drugs or alcohol.
Pure Performance has received national recognition and spurred Lakeville to be the second city in the U.S. to have a social host ordinance, making it illegal for parents to host a party when under-age drinking is allowed.
Patti has also volunteered with the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce, Lakeville Hockey Association, Hope for Tomorrow and Lakeville Public Safety Foundation to name a few.
Tony and Patti were honored as the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce’s Businesspersons of the Year in 1994. Patti was honored as an Exceptional Businesswoman in 2013 by the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek.
“When you are engaged and involved you learn a lot about yourself, and it fills your bucket,” McDonald said.
Patti is especially proud of her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments.
Molly and Meg are doctors at the office and will carry on the McDonald legacy in Lakeville.
Matt works in spine and biological sales doing inter-operative consulting for spine surgeries with Medtronic. He serves on the board of directors for GiGi’s Playhouse Twin Cities Down Syndrome Achievement Center.
When asked about retirement Patti said that it might happen some day, and then she will have more time to give back to the community. “You give back because it’s who you are, not because it will make you successful,” she said.
McDonald will be honored at the Chamber’s Women’s Symposium on Nov. 1 at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.
She joins Laurie Bolin, 360 Communities, as the second woman to be named Businesswoman of the Year.
The Women’s Symposium will be a day filled with professional development, relationship building, celebration, shopping, eating, door prizes, and more. The symposium is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is $55 per person to attend.
Registration includes lunch and refreshments. Register at LakevilleChamber.org and clicking Events or emailing info@LakevilleChambercvb.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.