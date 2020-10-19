Photos submitted
Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans across the country, dedicated a new home for Marine Staff Sgt. Dominic Fernandez on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Lakeville. Community members helped with the landscaping plan of the home by planting trees, flowers, and laying sod during two different shifts. Fernandez, an infantry unit leader, lost his right leg after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) while relieving British Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, in Sangin, Afghanistan. The home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. HFOT has built 300 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org. More about Fernandez is at www.hfotusa.org/fernandez.
