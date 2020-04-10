Puravida Fitness a Lakeville personal training gym has launched a 28-Day at-home fitness accountability challenge with proceeds supporting local small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.
“We are blessed with great clients and staff and have not been affected as much as other businesses in the area. I know the challenges of owning a small business so my heart goes out to the ones are hit hard from this shutdown period,” says Erik Peacock, owner of Puravida Fitness.
Puravida Fitness launched a 28-day online #surTHRIVEcorona fitness program. Those who enroll in the program are asked to make a donation in the amount of their choosing. One hundred percent of the donations raised will be used to support other local businesses.
“Our goal is to raise funds that will be used to purchase gift cards to local small businesses. This will get our local businesses much needed cash flow as well as some prospective clients. A win-win for the small business that are struggling right now,” Peacock said.
Puravida Fitness is giving out the gift cards as prizes to participants in the 28-day challenge as they achieve milestones and stay consistent throughout the 28 days.
The 28-day program provided by Puravida Fitness includes:
A new, healthy habit to work on every week
Weekly webinars to educate and empower
Daily livestream workouts that can be done at home
A 28-day nutrition plan to help people stay on track during this time (and not gain weight)
Daily motivational emails to stay positive and improve the way people move, eat and think
Support, coaching, and accountability from the Puravida Fitness Fitness Team
When asked why participants can get started for as little as $5, Peacock said: “I didn’t want cost to be a limiting factor. We want to help as many people as possible to stay healthy, especially during these chaotic and uncertain times.”
The challenge is on a “rolling start” so anyone can join at any time during the duration of the shelter in place order in Minnesota.
For more information or to enroll go to: https://puravidafitness.com/sur-thrive-corona
Over the last 15 years, Puravida Fitness has helped thousands of local residents transform their bodies and their lives. The personal training and fitness gym is located in Lakeville and owned by Apple Valley resident Erik Peacock.
