The Lakeville Guard turned in state championship performances Saturday, April 8, at Osseo High School where both the junior varsity and varsity teams won state champion titles in their divisions.
The Lakeville Elementary Guard team took second place in their division.
Two students on the team won top honors as well. Lakeville South High School senior Kat Welch was awarded the Jim Zika Rosettes Scholarship for showing a high level of dedication to guard/marching. Brody Nielsen, who attends Eastview High School in Apple Valley and has been spinning with the Lakeville Guard team since eighth grade, won first place in the state scholastic soloist division.
The Lakeville Guard varsity team has also had success in its first year competing at the national level. The team was awarded the national champion title in virtual competition, as well as the champion title in the Bellevue, Nebraska, regional competition.
Color guard is a sport that typically provides a visual component to accompany the music played by marching bands. It involves twirling flags, prop rifles, and sabres in a coordinated and synchronized performance. The Lakeville Guard program also includes a cadet guard, which was created in summer 2022 to get students interested in color guard at an earlier age.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.