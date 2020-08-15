Sarah Whipple, who works at the Subway Restaurants of Lakeville (McStop), has been awarded a $2,500 Fresh Start Scholarship.
The Fresh Start scholarship provides financial help to Subway restaurant employees continuing their education at a college, university, or a vocational-technical school. The program is funded by the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Inc.
“I am very proud of Sarah. She has been a Subway sandwich artist and supervisor for more than three years,” said owner Jeffrey Hoff.
“Our sandwich artists work hard every day to provide their guests with a great restaurant experience,” said Tammie Johnson, store manager. “Sarah is very deserving of this honor and we wish her continued success.”
Sarah is a graduate of Lakeville South High School and will attend North Dakota State University to study music therapy and education.
More than 250 employees of Subway Restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia were granted scholarships this year.
