The Chickasaw Nation Productions’ documentary “Bearer of the Morning” from the Chickasaw Heritage Series will air on Spectrum Channel 180 and Frontier Channel 184 in Lakeville, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Farmington and Northfield.
“Bearer of the Morning” is scheduled to air Jan. 12 at 4 a.m.; Jan. 13 at 8 a.m.; and Jan 14 at midnight, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The Chickasaw Heritage Series is a video project initiative from Chickasaw Nation Productions designed to inform, educate and entertain audiences about the resilient and persevering spirit of the Chickasaw Nation.
The story follows the life of Mary “Te Ata” Thompson Fisher as she embraces the Chickasaw tradition of storytelling and transforms herself into the world-renowned performer, Te Ata.
By studying and performing traditional First American stories, Te Ata worked to help overturn negative stereotypes and advocate for the preservation of First American cultures. Te Ata kept her Chickasaw heritage close to her heart and shared the unique story and spirit of the Chickasaw people.
In this one-hour documentary, discover how this dynamic Chickasaw woman successfully navigated the social, geographic and cultural distances to become one of the most successful First American performers in history.
The Chickasaw Heritage Series “Bearer of the Morning” documentary has been incorporated into an online curriculum produced by the Chickasaw Nation for elementary and secondary school levels. These and other lessons are available to homeschool and public school educators by visiting Chickasaw.net/AtHome.
These lessons might also interest anyone looking to dig deeper into the history and culture of the Chickasaw people, with reference materials and photographs presented much like a textbook.
To purchase the documentary online in DVD or Blu-ray format, to find a local retailer, or for more information, visit ChickasawFilms.com.
