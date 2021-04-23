Lakeville Girl Scouts pitch in for the Earth Photo submitted Apr 23, 2021 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girl Scout Troop 25168 celebrated Earth Day by cleaning up trash on the streets around Lakeville South High School over the weekend. Earth Day was Thursday, April 22. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lakeville South High School Lakeville Lakeville Girl Scouts Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Graduation Announcements Trending Now Burnsville police involved in shooting death of carjacking suspect Lakeville students let their voices be heard Eagan is adopting a ‘Pack-In, Pack-Out’ program for parks Felony charges following road rage in Eagan Author hit wall, found life on other side E-editions Dakota County Tribune 13 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 2021 Reader Choice Winners
