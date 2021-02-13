Sheridan Liggett of Girl Scout Troop 25168 has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA. Liggett is a junior at Lakeville South High School and has been in Girl Scouts for 11 years. For her Gold Award project, she led virtual Read-A-Thons and construction of two Little Free Libraries in Elko New Market.
