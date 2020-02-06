The Lakeville Area Garden Club will host two speakers for its February monthly meeting held at Livingwaters Church, 22222 Dodd Blvd., in Lakeville on Feb. 10.
Starting at 7 p.m., John Exner, an environmental specialist for Dakota County Environmental Resources, will talk about the county’s residential organics drop-off sites, and backyard composting, residential lawn care and garden debris. He manages the county’s internal waste abatement program, the residential organics drop-off sites and the rural waste abatement programs. Dakota County has a composting website at https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/Environment/Residential/Reduce/Pages/default.aspx.
At 7:30 p.m., LAGC member Rachel Haukoo will talk about essential oils, their benefits and how to use them in a garden. She will share what she has learned in an effort to garden as naturally as possible to combat garden pests and disease.
After the speakers are done, refreshments will be served followed by the monthly member meeting. All are invited.
