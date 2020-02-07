Lakeville Friends of the Environment will be hosting a free showing of the National Geographic documentary, “Paris to Pittsburgh” on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville. A discussion will follow and light refreshments will be available.
