This past weekend marked the end of a season for the Student Angler Tournament Trail with their final event of the State Team Championship. Schools from across the state, embarked on Pelican Lake for a two-day tournament at Birch Forest Lodge. Unlike most bass events, this was a true team event where participating schools were allowed to bring up to three boats. Each boat consisted of two student anglers and an adult captain to drive the boat.
The Lakeville team consisted of the following:
Boat 1: Ethan Vanden Busch and Zach Fitzner. Boat captained by Jeff Vanden Busch
Boat 2: Nehemiah Glenn and Landon Menning. Boat captained by Mari Glenn.
Boat Three: Jack Haffley and Blake Hanson. Boat captained by Greg Haffley.
After Day 1, Lakeville sat in first place with a combined 15-fish weight of 57.85 pounds Lakeville had a Day 2 total of 54.50 pounds. Their combined two-day total was 112.35 pounds to land in the top spot of the tournament. The Lakeville team targeted their fish by using drop shots and ned rigs.
The Lakeville Team said it would like to thank to the Student Angler Tournament Trail, Birch Forest Lodge and the City of Orr for hosting the event. As well the sponsors: Pure Fishing, Alumacraft and Evinrude
Chris North and Edina Realty, Country Joe Homes, Tackle Industries, Vexan Fishing, Shimano, MN Valley In-Fisherman Club (Apple Valley), JT Outdoor Products, Rapala, Blackfish Gear, All-Terrain Tackle, Onyx Outdoors, Shady Rays, Kretsch Law Office, Northland Fishing Tackle, Cold Snap Outdoors, JR’s Tackle, Panfish Plastics, Farmington Car Wash, Kelly B Photography, Deep Freeze and Freedom Tackle.
Lakeville Fishing team is coached by head coach Kara Wattunen. Assistant coaches are Dave Schueck, Jeff Vanden Busch, Tom Born and Mark Hermanson.
