Connect 4, a Lakeville area rookie FIRST Lego League Challenge Robotics team, is advancing to the FLL Challenge Boston Scientific Minnesota State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, in St. Paul. The Connect 4 team (from left) Kyle Ebersole, Lily Swenson, Michael Morton, and Natalie Dunbar won the Robot Design Award at the regional tournament Saturday, Nov. 20, in Prior Lake. They were second in their division for Robot Performance. Their innovative project centers around medicine staying in the correct temperature range when transported. This first-year team consists of four fifth-graders from Oak Hills Elementary. Connect 4 is coached by Wendy Ebersole and Cyndie Swenson and mentored by FLL alumni Jake Ebersole, Trey Ebersole and Annika Swenson.

