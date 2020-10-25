lv firefighter Tom Ness.jpg

The Lakeville Public Safety Foundation named Tom Ness as 2020 Firefighter of the Year. Ness was one of several firefighters nominated by their peers for this award. Ness grew up in Pipestone, Minnesota, where he graduated from high school and went on to earn a degree in zoology at North Dakota State University and a master’s degree in biology at the University of Minnesota. Ness’s full-time job is working at the Minnesota Zoo. Ness joined the Lakeville Fire Department in August 2016 and is assigned to Station 1. “Tom regularly goes above and beyond the requirements asked of him as a firefighter and is always willing to complete additional tasks and training. His positive attitude and dedication to LFD and our community is a testament to his character. Tom is a pleasure to work with and someone we all can learn from,” said Chief Mike Meyer. 

