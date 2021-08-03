Following are the results of the Lakeville Family Bowl Pan-O-Prog events in 2021:

Adult Bowling Tournament 91 Entries – 1st Place Barb Ross, 2nd Place Holly Thompson, 3rd Place Matthew Oster, 4th Place Mark Anderson, 5th Place Dave Larson

Junior Bowling Tournament 17 Entries - 1st Place Carter Marsh, 2nd Place Luke Curry, 3rd Place Matthew Price, 4th Place Ayden Erickson, 5th Place Xavier Oster

Cribbage: 79 Entries – 1st Place Alan Bengtson, 2nd Joe Weiland, 3rd Place Julie Francis, 4th Place Joe Schirmer

Horseshoes: 16 Entries – 1st Place Ron Schauer and Brain Tiedemann, 2nd Place Rich Bryant and Ron Acker, 3rd Place Brad Arndt and Matt Henning

Euchre 1 p.m. Session: 36 Entries – 1st Chuck Zweber, 2nd Paul Ekness, 3rd Tom Meyerhofer, 4th Ed Rutherford, 5th Terry Kes, 6th Allen Bartelt, 7th Jim Schwieters, 8th John Kidd, Last Place Burger Basket - Keith Bier

Euchre 7 p.m. Session: 40 Entries – 1st Mellissa Rutherford, 2nd Glenda Lucky Duck, 3rd Michelle Stock, 4th Marlys Amundson, 5th Steve Breen, 6th Ali Boyer, 7th Jodie Jones, 8th Keith William Bester, 9th Cindy Langer, 10th Tracy Henery, Last Place Burger Basket - Cheryl Hanson

