The Lakeville Landscape & Home Show and Consumer Showcase was held Saturday under blue skies at Aronson Park in Lakeville. The event included exhibitors including those related to the home along with a wide range of local businesses. The event included food, music, public safety demonstrations and other entertainment. The expo was originally slated to be held indoors but the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce opted to have the event outside in an effort to avoid COVID-19 restrictions on attendance. More information about the chamber and a virtual expo of registered exhibitors is at lakevillechamber.org

