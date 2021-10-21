Lake Marion and Christina Huddleston elementary schools held walk-a-thons last week with support from the school’s PTOs. The schools each raised over $40,000, which will go back to projects in their schools.
Lakeville elementary students are walking for good
- Photos from Lakeville Area School District Twitter
