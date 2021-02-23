The Lakeville Area School District decided on Friday to close Christina Huddleston Elementary School for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases among people at the school.
The district confirmed that five positive cases were reported among students and 123 had to quarantine due to possible exposure at school, according to the district's latest numbers for the past 30 days.
The school moved from full in-person classes last week to all online learning starting Monday. The building will be closed until March 5.
Executive Director of Student Services Renae Ouillette said during Tuesday’s School Board meeting there was transmission of the coronavirus at the school, which is the first time that transmission was documented to have occurred in District 194 since the pandemic took hold last year.
She said closing the school was a difficult decision to make, and it was not taken lightly.
Ouillette said the notification to parents came Friday since the district wanted to make sure it made the right decision.
She said they did extensive contact tracing, and there was a large percentage of students who were possible contacts with a person with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Ouillette said the Minnesota Department of Health requires that if there is a person in a classroom with COVID-19, the entire class has to quarantine.
She said the district contacted the families of students in those classes, and in some cases on the affected buses, to tell them to have the students take a pause in weekend activities.
Ouillette said there were 20 students out sick from the school, and the district was following up with the families to check on their COVID-19 tests.
“This was not fun for any of us,” Ouillette said. “This was a very unique situation. I’m hoping this is the only situation where we have to do that.”
