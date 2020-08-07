The Lakeville Area School District will start the K-12 school year 2020-21 in a hybrid model, which will be a combination of learning at school and from home in distance learning.
“I believe this is the safest option and will provide students and families the most stability as we continue to monitor the case data,” said Superintendent Michael Baumann talking to the School Board on Wednesday. “Ultimately, this is the first step toward bringing all of our students safely back into our buildings full time. As we move forward we will continue to rely on local public health data and guidance from the state to provide the safest learning environment for all students, teachers, staff and families.”
He said the plan is to have half of the district’s population attending in-person classes in the schools on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half attending in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays.
On the days that students are not in class, they will participate in online learning. Efforts are being made to make the online learning synchronized with what students are experincing in the in-person class.
Wednesday will be used as a flex day flex to allow staff to work with students in whole groups small groups or individually. The day can also be used to provide social and emotional support to students, give them deeper learning experiences. Teachers and staff will use the day to also continue professional development and planning.
A deep clean of the facilities will be conducted on this day.
“Thank you for your patience as we work to create a back-to-school plan that prioritizes health and safety while adapting to constantly changing information,” Baumann said.
“Within this model, with safety measures like face masks and social distancing in place, we are ensuring the safest learning environment possible while also giving all students the opportunity to be with their peers and teachers in the classroom at least a couple days a week,” Baumann said.
An overview of the hybrid learning model is at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FUo8KoNLxoeDxd6xSHJO9SN3c6U3fQuw/view.
“As we’ve shared, families who do not want their students to return to school buildings and would prefer to enroll in a full-time distance learning option can enroll now in LinK12 Lakeville Online, our comprehensive, state certified online school,” Baumann said.
Families are encouraged to enroll by Aug. 16. However, registrations will be taken after this date.
The hybrid model plan will be presented during a live stream of the School Board’s meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.
Full details of the plan will be published by Friday, Aug. 14.
Additional details regarding student scheduling, transportation, child care, meals and more will be shared the week of Aug. 10.
“Until then, remember that we are in this together. Our goal, as always, is to provide the most predictable, safe, equitable and high quality education possible for your children,” Baumann said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.