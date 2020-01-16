The Lakeville Debate Team earned the section championship on Saturday, Jan. 11, and advanced several team members to the state tournament Jan. 17 and 18 at the University of Minnesota. The section results were: Lakeville North – Congressional Debate, Jefferey Bulen, 10th grade, fifth; Public Forum Debate, Roman Sciamanda and Andrew Hentges, 11th grade, fourth; Marco Sciamanda, ninth grade, and Tejas Nenneman, 10th grade, sixth; Naomi Davis, 9th, is alternate in Public Forum; Lincoln Douglas Debate, Kristin Neary, ninth grade, fifth; Lakeville South – Public Forum, Gus Gerlach and Henry Nomeland, 11th grade, went undefeated and won the section championship; Abi Nachreiner, 12th grade, is alternate in Public Forum; Lincoln Douglas, Logan Stenzel, 12th-grade, won section runner up with second.
