Lakeville Debate team member Logan Stenzel, a senior at Lakeville South, went undefeated the entire Minnesota State High School League State Debate Tournament Jan. 17 and 18 at the University of Minnesota to win the championship in Lincoln Douglas. Roman Sciamanda and Andrew Hentges, 11th-graders at Lakeville North, finished as semifinalists in Public Forum Debate. All the qualifying team members earned the Spotlight on the Arts Award. Others who qualified were: Lakeville North – Congressional Debate, Jefferey Bulen, 10th grade; Marco Sciamanda, ninth grade, and Tejas Nenneman, 10th grade; Naomi Davis, 9th, was alternate in Public Forum; Lincoln Douglas Debate, Kristin Neary, ninth grade; Lakeville South – Public Forum, Gus Gerlach and Henry Nomeland, 11th grade; Abi Nachreiner, 12th grade, was an alternate in Public Forum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.