Lakeville Debate team member Logan Stenzel, a senior at Lakeville South, went undefeated the entire Minnesota State High School League State Debate Tournament Jan. 17 and 18 at the University of Minnesota to win the championship in Lincoln Douglas. Roman Sciamanda and Andrew Hentges, 11th-graders at Lakeville North, finished as semifinalists in Public Forum Debate. All the qualifying team members earned the Spotlight on the Arts Award. Others who qualified were: Lakeville North – Congressional Debate, Jefferey Bulen, 10th grade; Marco Sciamanda, ninth grade, and Tejas Nenneman, 10th grade; Naomi Davis, 9th, was alternate in Public Forum; Lincoln Douglas Debate, Kristin Neary, ninth grade; Lakeville South – Public Forum, Gus Gerlach and Henry Nomeland, 11th grade; Abi Nachreiner, 12th grade, was an alternate in Public Forum.

