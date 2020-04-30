It will continue to assess the economic impact of COVID-19
The Lakeville City Council agreed on Monday during a work session to extend its wait-and-see approach for a possible 2020 bond referendum vote that would fund a list of Parks and Recreation Department projects.
During a March work session, the council was wary of having the vote in August due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the earliest it would consider putting it before voters would be the November general election.
Not having an August vote was also the recommendation of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission.
The city is working through a range of scenarios for a possible park bond referendum that could be anywhere from $20 million to $29 million.
At the council’s March work session, council members agreed that the economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus shutting down local schools, shuttering public facing city and county facilities and negatively impacting many business sectors put the Feb. 17-21 parks referendum survey results of 400 registered Lakeville voters in a new light.
Those survey results showed 57.7 percent approval for a bond issue that would put an additional $75 in annual taxes on the median valued home ($330,000) in Lakeville. That would allow the city to generate $29.15 million for parks. The survey had a 4.9 percent margin of error.
Support rose to 77.5 percent for an additional annual tax impact of $50. That would generate $20.65 million.
At the March meeting, Council Member Michelle Volk asked if the city could gauge resident opinion again after businesses reopen and people go back to work as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
Council Member Luke Hellier asked how immediate the repairs to Ames Arena ice-making equipment were.
City Administrator Justin Miller reported there has been a small leak in the equipment at Rink 1, where Lakeville North plays its games, but that city staff have fixed it in the past.
He added that the kind of freon the rink uses is not longer being made, but there are reserves available that the city can purchase.
Mayor Doug Anderson said delaying from August is the right thing to do.
“I don’t know if November is going to make sense due the economic environment,” he said.
He said a lot of businesses are getting pinched as the COVID-19 shutdown of much the economy has led to layoffs and pay cuts for many workers.
More than 450,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits as of April 15.
Anderson suggested the council could discuss the issue in July.
If the city were to go for a November bond vote, it would have to make a decision at either its Aug. 3 or 17 regular meeting, so it could give state notice by Aug. 22.
The six project areas and highlights of the improvements being considered for inclusion in the park bond referendum are:
Antlers Park: $8.1 million for trail, playground and site improvements.
Avonlea Community Park: $12.7 million for new park with trails, playground, playfields, pickleball courts and other projects.
East Community Park: $2 million for expansion of the park to include trail, trailhead, parking lot and other projects.
Ames Arena: $8.5 million for replacing ice-making equipment, floors and piping, dehumidifiers, roof and dasher boards.
Ritter Farm Park: $1 million for cabin and site improvements.
Casperson Park: $650,000 for performance stage and parking.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
