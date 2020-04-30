People would be encouraged to watch from their homes
While Pan-O-Prog has been postponed from July to September, the city of Lakeville is exploring options to still have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
The City Council directed staff to determine the feasibility of having the traditional Pan-O-Prog fireworks event that would encourage people to watch the display from their homes or at designated parking lots, depending what social distancing recommendations are at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, $23,700 has been committed to a fireworks display from various funding sources. The cost of a typical year’s display is $30,000. Past years’ events have been held at Lakeville North High School with food trucks and family entertainment.
The city’s concept for a possible 2020 event would not have entertainment or food options since the COVID-19 pandemic could still have a ban on public gatherings.
“I think we need to have them,” Mayor Doug Anderson said.
He said it would be an opportunity for people to come together in spirit, with the possibility of having a radio or podcast message prior to the event that would convey the meaning of Independence Day with a focus on community.
The preferred launch site for the fireworks is King Park because of its high elevation. City staff reported that they believe most people in Lakeville would be able to see the fireworks from their homes, depending on the proximity of trees and other structures to a property.
The idea is that people would not gather at King Park.
More information about the idea will be release by the city at a future date.
Tad Johnson can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.