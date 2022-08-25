ALIGN Integrated Health adds subsidiary company, renovates Lakeville space
ALIGN Integrated Health of Lakeville added a subsidiary company ALIGN Neuropathy in 2021 and renovated its clinic space this year at 16301 Kenrick Ave. to accommodate a growing number of patients.
The business added a neuropathy consultation and examination room, along with additional staff, including a nurse for patients who need additional services.
Neuropathy care consists mostly of equipment that helps regenerate nerves and establish blood flow.
Cody Rodewald, ALIGN owner and a doctor of chiropractic, said the more he dug into the problem of nerve damage, the more he realized that some patients needed more than the accepted standard of care, which includes drugs and surgery.
“I wanted to find a way we can treat these patients that leads to better outcomes,” he said. “This is what drove me to seek more education and receive my board certification in neuropathy.”
ALIGN Neuropathy has developed a clinical treatment that combines a drug-free, non-surgical approach with the most advanced neuropathy pain relief technology available, Rodewald said.
“Our neuropathy treatments succeed because we attack the problem at its source,” he said.
The clinic uses FDA-approved technology along with advanced treatments to provide the body what it needs to heal damaged nerve cells, according to Rodewald.
“The majority of our patients notice an improvement in their symptoms within the first few treatments,” he said. “If you have neuropathy, you understand how it can make you feel. Simple things like driving your car or taking a walk with a loved one can become painful and difficult. When you start to lose the simple things in life, it can truly steal your happiness. Many of our patients are seeing great results, even those that have tried ‘everything’ before. We take pride in being the ‘last chance’ clinic for those who have been told there is nothing more they can do.”
He said the treatment can be used for people experiencing numbness, tingling, burning, diabetic nerve pain, sensitivity, or weakness. ALIGN offers a 16-point neuropathy evaluation to determine who are candidates for this type of treatment.
“The best part about these treatments is that the majority of them can be done at home. If it be because of COVID, mobility issues, or simply comfort; we have many patients who simply like the option of at-home therapies,” he said.
ALIGN Integrated Health was founded in 2017 and also provides non-invasive spinal care and biofeedback therapy. It offers spinal adjustments with complementary therapies such as traction and electrical muscle stimulation.
Biofeedback is a natural body-balancing therapy that aims to get the root cause of stressors in the body, Rodewald said. It can treat chronic fatigue, digestive issues, along with general stress and anxiety.
Rodewald said he started the company with a purpose to bring modern technology into a chiropractic practice.
The business has been a Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce member for the past five years.
Rodewald is a Lakeville Rotary, Minnesota Chiropractic Association, International Chiropractic Association member and board certified in chiropractic and neuropathy.
For more information about ALIGN or to schedule an appointment call 952-595-6337, go online at AlignNeuropathy.com or email info@alignlakeville.com.
