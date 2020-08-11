Eight file for council, six in District 194
Crowded fields will be vying for two seats on the Lakeville City Council and three seats on the Lakeville Area School Board this fall.
Incumbents filed for re-election in all cases, as there are eight candidates in the City Council race and six candidates for School Board, according to filing on the Secretary of State’s website as of the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
City Council members Luke Hellier and Brian “Baldy” Wheeler filed for re-election, and the other candidates are Hesham “Sham” Shaaban, John Bermel, Richard Henderson, Mike Robole, Robert Vandenbos and Gerald “Jerry” Yasgar.
School Board incumbents Bob Erickson, Judy Keliher and Terry Lind filed for re-election and other candidates are David Anderson, Laura A. Carder, Katie Ruberto, Laura Sanders and Sarah Wellcome.
It is an uncertain time for both the city and District 194. Voters will be charged with putting people in place to make tough choices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has saddled both government entities with difficult decisions and uncertain financial situations.
The Lakeville Area School District will begin the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid education model, meaning students will attend in-person classes two days a week, while they participate in distance learning the other three days.
The district has been accustomed to system change, but this year will present decision-making unlike any other as Dakota County COVID-19 case data will be watched closely, and the learning model may need to be adjusted to either full in-person or all online instruction.
While schools were closed this spring, the city of Lakeville also dealt with the closure of facilities, such as City Hall, the Lakeville Area Arts Center, the ice arenas, the Heritage Center and its municipal liquor stores.
Each closure has had a financial effect on the city, and police and fire personnel have also had to modify operations in response to the pandemic.
All terms are for four years. Candidates can withdraw by Thursday and not appear on the November ballot.
The candidates enter a fall season that will see campaigns over the next 80 days unlike previous ones. Door knocking and campaign gatherings will be different due to recommendations for social distancing and keeping crowd sizes small, in addition to a public indoor space mask mandate.
Voting won’t the same either as protocols for absentee balloting, election day curbside voting and social distancing in the polling place will likely lead to vote-counting delays in the presidential-election year.
For more information about voting, visit sos.state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.