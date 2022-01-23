In 2021, 2,224 ash trees on private and public land were treated to protect against emerald ash borer in Lakeville.
EAB is an invasive beetle from Asia that has been affecting Twin Cities ash trees since 2009 and was discovered in Lakeville in 2017.
EAB larvae attack and kill ash trees by eating the inner bark, limiting the tree’s ability to transport water and other nutrients. Once a tree is infested with EAB, it has very little chance of survival unless treated therapeutically with an insecticide to stave off the beetle population.
After the discovery of EAB in Lakeville, the city inventoried all trees and found that there were roughly 15,000 ash trees on public and private land within the city. To minimize the environmental and financial impacts of EAB, an EAB management plan was implemented. It includes tree injections and tree and stump removals.
“Mature trees are important to a community, providing tangible, measurable ecosystem services. The only proven method of saving an ash tree is proactive treatment, repeated every two years,” said Emily Ball, Lakeville city forester. “Once EAB was found in Lakeville, the city and its residents took a stand against the invasive pest. The city formulated and implemented a plan to protect trees and manage the pest. We have been successful so far, but we need everyone’s help to fight this problem.”
Trees provide many benefits to the community, including reducing the risk of flooding, improving air quality, providing shade, and helping increase property values. The annual benefits of the protected ash trees in Lakeville are substantial. These protected trees intercept over 4.3 million gallons of stormwater each year and absorb almost 2 million pounds of atmospheric CO2. To put that into perspective, that is enough water to fill 6.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools and the CO2 equivalent of burning 100,000 gallons of gasoline. The trees will continue to provide those environmental benefits year after year if they remain protected.
Warning signs
Typically, by the time there is visible EAB activity on a tree, it may be too late. After a tree has lost 30% of its canopy, it is difficult to save. Signs a tree is infested with EAB include:
• Woodpecker activity on the tree, referred to as “blonding” because the outer dark bark is picked off
• Bark splits or lose bark revealing EAB’s S-shaped galleries
• Thinning canopy or dead sections of a tree
Saving a tree
It’s essential to create a plan of what to do with each ash tree, as there are only two options: treat or remove it. Below are some considerations:
• Inventory ash trees on a property through an inspection from the city Forestry Division or a qualified arborist.
• If trees are in healthy condition, choose to have them treated to prevent EAB infestation. Treatments occur June-September during leaf-on conditions.
• Remove trees that are infested, or trees one does not plan to treat. It’s important to remove trees before they are dead because they become hazardous and expensive to remove at that point. In terms of limiting the spread, it is ideal to remove and prune ash trees from Oct. 1-April 30 of each year when emerald ash borer is still inside the tree and not yet flying.
Trees are vital, and it is important homeowners act against EAB while there is a chance to save the tree, the city said. While Lakeville has made much progress in slowing the spread of EAB, there are many trees that have not been protected. Homeowners who have ash trees on their property, it will need a plan of action. Staff identified almost 60 infested trees on private property last year and have already found more than 200 that are showing signs of heavy woodpecker activity indicating fatal infestations.
For more information about EAB, visit lakevillemn.gov/EAB.
Those interested in having a tree evaluated, call the Forestry Division at 952-985-2724. The city has partnered with Rainbow Treecare to provide EAB treatments at a discounted rate and free consultations for residents’ ash trees. Residents can contact them at rainbowtreecare.com/Lakeville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.