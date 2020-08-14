Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller was recently named as the 2020 James F. Miller Leadership Award winner by the League of Minnesota Cities. The award is considered the league’s highest honor for appointed city officials and is given annually in recognition for outstanding service. It is named for former league Executive Director James F. Miller, who retired in 2015 after 22 years of service.
Justin Miller has worked as Lakeville’s administrator since 2014, after holding similar positions for the cities of Mendota Heights and Falcon Heights. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Austin College and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas. Miller is also a credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association and a former board member for the League of Minnesota Cities.
In addition to his league involvement, Miller has served on the Downtown Lakeville Business Association and Lakeville Arenas Board, and as the past chair of the Dakota Communications Center Board. He is noted for maintaining and building professional relationships that are beneficial for the community with state legislators, the Metropolitan Council and the county board and staff. Miller has testified at legislative hearings and is a frequent speaker at community events.
Miller joined the city of Lakeville at a time of high growth, as well as a number of challenges including residential road deterioration, balancing infrastructure development with new residential and business development, and ongoing effective and efficient use of resources. His nominators cited him for successfully advancing the city’s vision in the areas of economic development, residential growth, public safety, governance and partnership development, among others.
The award competition was judged by a panel of current and former members of the League of Minnesota Cities Board of Directors, including Mary McComber, mayor, Oak Park Heights; Mark McNeill, city administrator, Mendota Heights; and Donna Schmitt, mayor, Columbia Heights.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The league serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services.
