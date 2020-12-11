A Lakeville family was displaced from their home after a fire on Sunday.
Lillian Taylor and her family of 10 were able to escape the fire without any injuries, according to a WCCO report.
She told the TV news station that the fire started in the garage and spread quickly.
“Even though I watched everything go up in flames, I feel blessed everyone got out,” Taylor told WCCO.
Lakeville Police and American Red Cross volunteers connected with the family affected providing comfort, essential items such as food, clothing, shelter and medications, and help beginning the long-term recovery process.
“As we continue to help our neighbors in need, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home,” said Phil Hansen, regional executive director for the Minnesota Region of the American Red Cross.
Taylor told WCCO that the family did not have insurance.
Crossroads Church is stepping in to help the family by accepting donations.
The Rev. Deb Marzahn of the church is a Lakeville reserve officer and chaplain tor the police and fire departments, WCCO reported.
“It’s just amazing to see the outpouring of love and support for a family of this size,” Marzahn told WCCO. “They have nothing.”
Those who would like to help the family can drop off donations of gift cards, food or clothing at Crossroads Church in Lakeville or text GIVE to 844-231-6992. Type FIRE in the memo.
More information is also at crossroadschurch.org/help-needed-for-a-family-in-lakeville.
