In 2020, the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with ThinkGREAT to offer chamber members three free professional development series options. Members will have the choice to sign up for Leadership Development, Strategic Planning, or Sales Excellence.

The sessions are staggered so that people can take all three. Registration is available online at the links below.

The series is also seeking sponsors ranging from $250 to $1,500.

Questions can be directed to Brenda Kluck at 952-469-2020 or Brenda@lakevillechambercvb.org.

Leadership Development: tinyurl.com/ua96tao

Strategic Planning: tinyurl.com/rsdo5c9

Sales Excellence: tinyurl.com/roesq5q

