Local residents took in more of the seasonal spirit with Holiday on Main on Saturday with events centered around the Post Office Mall, along with Holidays at the Heritage Center. The Post Office Mall hosted Santa, crafts, music and trolley rides through downtown. The Heritage Center was the site of Santa’s Secret Store and the Holiday Bake Shoppe.
