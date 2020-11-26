White Birch Design LLC earned a Remodeler of Merit Award (ROMA) from Housing First Minnesota for its recently completed kitchen remodel in Minneapolis. White Birch Design is one of 18 ROMA Award winners presented virtually during Housing First Minnesota’s Building Industry Gala (BIG) Night on Oct. 23.
“We are honored to have our creativity and design work recognized by these industry experts,” said White Birch Design LLC co-owners Steve McDonald and Angela Barnhart. “We loved helping these homeowners bring their Scandinavian-inspired kitchen to life, creating the perfect warm and inviting space to entertain family and friends.”
Since 1982, Housing First Minnesota has presented the ROMA Award to remodelers to recognize creativity, design, and the remodeler’s ability to meet the client’s requirements. Winners were selected by a team of remodeling professionals from the Builders Association of Sioux Falls, South Dakota after evaluating photographs, floor plans and descriptions of the remodeling project.
White Birch Design’s remodel of this 1940s Minneapolis home played with a number of design elements with a Scandinavian focus in mind.
“Remodeling projects that earn a ROMA Award are truly the best of the best,” said Housing First Minnesota executive director David Siegel. “The remodeling professionals who review each entrant know that they’re not just looking for the prettiest spaces, they take into account the challenges and customer wishes as they evaluate each project.”
Founded in 2018, White Birch Design offers kitchen, bath, and basement remodeling.
The company has completed several remodeling projects in the south metro including the ROMA award-winning project and another recent Lakeville kitchen remodeling project that was part of the Fall 2020 Parade of Home Remodelers showcase held in early October. Details about the Parade of Homes Project can be found at https://www.paradeofhomes.org/entries/3381.
