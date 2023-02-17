Lakeville Area Schools Youth Skills Training students, and their employers, joined together after their certificate presentation during the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner & Awards Program Feb. 7 at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club. Participating in the program were BTD Manufacturing, Gunner’s Garage, Schmitty & Sons, and ProTech. District 194 representatives at the event were Superintendent Doug Van Zyl, Career Pathways coordinator Cindy Nolan, and Lakeville North STEM teacher Kevin Baas.
Winners of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and Lakeville Convention and Visitors Bureau 2022 awards were (from left) Rebecca Gunderson (ABRA Auto) Ambassador of the Year; Bill Forbord (Schmitty & Sons) Community Business Partner of the Year; Tom and Jenny Flickinger (Midwest Veterinary Supply) Tourism Business Partner of the Year; Kevin Delk (Delmar Company) Businessperson of the Year; Josh Steinhouse and Guy Gunner (Gunner’s Garage) Education Business Partner of the Year; and Jason Saji (B-52 Burgers + Brew and The Better Half) Volunteer of the Year.
