Winners of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and Lakeville Convention and Visitors Bureau 2022 awards were (from left) Rebecca Gunderson (ABRA Auto) Ambassador of the Year; Bill Forbord (Schmitty & Sons) Community Business Partner of the Year; Tom and Jenny Flickinger (Midwest Veterinary Supply) Tourism Business Partner of the Year; Kevin Delk (Delmar Company) Businessperson of the Year; Josh Steinhouse and Guy Gunner (Gunner’s Garage) Education Business Partner of the Year; and Jason Saji (B-52 Burgers + Brew and The Better Half) Volunteer of the Year.

