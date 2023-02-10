Parker Eisinger, a 17-year-old Lakeville resident who is battling leukemia, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Minnesota.
Parker Eisinger, a 17-year-old Lakeville resident who is battling leukemia, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Minnesota.
In partnership with the National Football League and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish has created what is says is an unforgettable itinerary for Parker and the 16 other “Wish” kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.
The experience kicked off Wednesday at a welcome celebration where Parker will meet and get to know the other Wish kids and their families.
The following evening, Parker will brush shoulders with the NFL’s biggest stars on the red carpet at the NFL Honors.
On Friday, Parker will get a private, behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium and have free time to show off his football skills at the Super Bowl Experience.
The next day will include parties at Dave & Buster’s, courtesy of the Arizona Cardinals, and Topgolf, a national sponsor of Make-A-Wish since 2016.
The experience will culminate in Parker stepping inside the stadium to watch as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in pursuit of the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 12.
“The Super Bowl is already one of the most anticipated days of the year, but it means even more to our staff, volunteers and supporters who understand the life-changing impact of the wishes being granted at the game,” said Kari Davis CEO, Make-A-Wish Minnesota. “For Parker, we hope that the trip provides him with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come his way.”
Wishes involving the NFL started shortly after the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. The first wish that the NFL granted was for John Paul Serna, an Arizona boy who attended Super Bowl XVI in 1982. The wish was the 9th ever in Make-A-Wish history, and in the 41 years since, more than 300 wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl with hundreds more wishes having been granted through the 32 teams and their players.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved, visit mn.wish.org
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.