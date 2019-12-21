Lakeville basketball team gives back Photo from LSGBA Twitter Dec 21, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lakeville South Girls Basketball Association team 7 Gold spent time with the residents at the Highview Hills Christmas party last week, as they served food, sang Christmas carols and played games with the residents. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Farmington EXPO 2020 Sun Thisweek Sections / Magazines Readers Choice Winners Community Guides Current Sections Restaurant Guide Worship Guide Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesApple Valley Bakers Square restaurant closesChamplin moves forward with Mississippi Crossings redevelopmentUpdate: Teen fatally struck by train in Coon Rapids identifiedHy-Vee Corporate confirms Farmington is in the bag for new employee-owned grocery storeSheriff's Office seeks public's help in solving burglary at R&R Repair, PierzAfter a year hiatus, ‘Christmas at Charlie’s Pizza’ is backBurritos, carnitas, horchata, Oh my!How about some holiday cheer for an Edina teaching legend?Iron Tap owners bake new spot to eatApple Valley City Council OKs special land use designation for golf course property Images Videos CommentedSocialism has always been a failure (5)Bradley Paul Brzezinski (3)Richard "Dick" Riese (2)Republicans could care less about average Americans (2)Students safer than ever says security expert who was at Columbine (2)Proud to support President Trump (2)Minnesota has its own ‘deep state’ (1)Edina Guest Column: Addressing the fact and fiction of traffic studies (1)Blue Christmas service offers safe space, peace to those experiencing loss (1)Rep. Omar releases statement on her vote to impeach Trump (1)
