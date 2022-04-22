Volunteer initiative to help address food insecurity
In honor of April’s National Volunteer Month, Post Consumer Brands is launching a new companywide volunteer initiative called “Ingredients for Good” that is focused on helping individuals and families facing food insecurity.
Through food, monetary donations and hands-on volunteer projects, such as stocking food shelves, serving or delivering meals to those in need, or packing backpacks for young people living in food-insecure households, the Lakeville Post location along with 11 others across the U.S. and Canada where Post Consumer Brands operates are helping to fight hunger in their communities.
As part of its new Ingredients for Good volunteer initiative, Post Consumer Brands’ corporate office in Lakeville is partnering with Greater Twin Cities United Way to help address the issue of food insecurity in Minnesota through both onsite and offsite volunteer food packing events. To support the Latino and Asian, specifically Hmong, communities who are currently underserved in the Twin Cities, employees from the Lakeville office volunteered their time to pack 1,200 culturally appropriate meal kits for 360 Communities of Burnsville and CAPI USA of Brooklyn Center, two local food shelves that receive support through Greater Twin Cities United Way. The Lakeville office also supports 360 Communities throughout the year with product and monetary donations.
As a company dedicated to feeding families, Post Consumer Brands said it believes it is its responsibility to help those facing food insecurity. The company said it also strongly believes in creating a culture where volunteering and giving back is core to what we do. “Ingredients for Good” is an opportunity for Post Consumer Brands team members to come together and do even more to help neighbors in need put food on their tables.
It’s estimated that more than 43.6 million people in the United States and Canada live in food-insecure households, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture and Community Food Centres Canada. In both countries, people of color, especially Black and Indigenous people, are disproportionately affected by food insecurity.
According to Feeding America’s latest projections, 1 in 9 Minnesotans, including 1 in 6 children, are facing hunger today. Black, Hispanic, Asian and Indigenous families in Minnesota are more than twice as likely as white families to live with hunger. The pandemic underscored just how close many families and individuals are to facing food insecurity with food shelves reporting record numbers of visitors over the last couple of years.
Headquartered in Lakeville, Post Consumer Brands employs 3,100 people across its 12 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including more than 1,000 in Minnesota. The company is the third-largest cereal company in the United States with a broad portfolio of products. For more information about the company and its brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.
