Master’s Voice will be the first show of the Minnesota Gospel Opry 2022 concert series on April 30 at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, in Lakeville at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard. All start times are 5 pm with the exception of the first concert Master’s Voice, which will have a 7 p.m. start time. A house band plays every concert along with the special guests.
Lakeville-based Minnesota Gospel Opry has announced the lineup for its 2022 season.
In their ninth year of organizing concerts by some of the top gospel acts in the U.S., Leon and Ronda Lundstrom said they are looking forward to having a couple new groups and some of their favorites back for this year.
The season starts April 30 with Master’s Voice.
Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ. The group says it aims for musical excellence, understanding that this music with a message requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals.
Other shows will host Joseph Habedank, the Martins, the Isaacs, Karen Peck and New River, the Guardians and closing out the 2022 season with the Minnesota Gospel Opry Christmas.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 and are $5 more at the door.
All shows will be at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, in Lakeville at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard. All start times are 5 pm with the exception of the first concert Master’s Voice, which will have a 7 p.m. start time. A house band plays every concert along with the special guests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.